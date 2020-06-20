All apartments in Gastonia
502 South Gray Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:44 PM

502 South Gray Street

502 South Gray Street · (704) 741-1644
Location

502 South Gray Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great older home in the heart of Gastonia built in 1900. This home has 3 bedrooms, an updated bathroom, large kitchen, new carpeting and is situated on a large lot for the area. The property is within minutes from uptown Gastonia and other shopping areas, minutes from I-85 and the FUSE stadium that is currently under construction in uptown Gastonia. Only 30 minutes from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Refrigerator is Tenant responsibility.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1095 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 South Gray Street have any available units?
502 South Gray Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 South Gray Street have?
Some of 502 South Gray Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 South Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 South Gray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 South Gray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 South Gray Street is pet friendly.
Does 502 South Gray Street offer parking?
No, 502 South Gray Street does not offer parking.
Does 502 South Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 South Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 South Gray Street have a pool?
No, 502 South Gray Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 South Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 502 South Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 South Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 South Gray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
