Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful renovated Historic home in the York-Chester Historic District. All the Charm of a Bungalow with Hardwood and Tile Throughout. Office can be used as another bedroom to make a Third. Large Walk Through Attic Space. Enjoy your morning coffee on this refinished patio. Agent is Owner. Please call or text 704-512-9283 for showings and additional details.