Gastonia, NC
4586 Huntington Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:57 PM

4586 Huntington Drive

4586 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4586 Huntington Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now***2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE.
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 and half Bath Home Ready for New Residents! 2 Story Home is pristine and move-in ready! Renovated throughout. Sunny Kitchen with lots of cabinets and appliances and new hardwood laminate flooring. Master bedroom with private bath. Beautiful Backyard with Entertaining Deck on Back of Home. Close Proximity to shopping, stores and schools. Hurry come see this lovely home.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1989
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4586 Huntington Drive have any available units?
4586 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 4586 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4586 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4586 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4586 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 4586 Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 4586 Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4586 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4586 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4586 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 4586 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4586 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 4586 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4586 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4586 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4586 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4586 Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
