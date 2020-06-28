4586 Huntington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

***Available Now***2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE.

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 and half Bath Home Ready for New Residents! 2 Story Home is pristine and move-in ready! Renovated throughout. Sunny Kitchen with lots of cabinets and appliances and new hardwood laminate flooring. Master bedroom with private bath. Beautiful Backyard with Entertaining Deck on Back of Home. Close Proximity to shopping, stores and schools. Hurry come see this lovely home.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1989

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.