Gastonia, NC
4162 Timberwood Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4162 Timberwood Drive

4162 Timberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4162 Timberwood Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Gastonia! - Welcome home!

This 3 bedroom home is gorgeous! It has a beautiful eat in kitchen with black appliances and cherry cabinetry, large living room with vaulted ceiling, master bedroom suite with garden tub, and 2 full baths!

The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer connections are located in the hallway, which makes it convenient to do your laundry.

This home rents for $1295, with a $1245 security deposit. You will be responsible for the following utilities: electric, gas, and water/sewer/trash.

This home won't last long!!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E. Main and Oakland. We offer overnight key rentals Monday through Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple.
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Timberwood Drive have any available units?
4162 Timberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4162 Timberwood Drive have?
Some of 4162 Timberwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 Timberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Timberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Timberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4162 Timberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 4162 Timberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4162 Timberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4162 Timberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4162 Timberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Timberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4162 Timberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Timberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4162 Timberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Timberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 Timberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
