4162 Timberwood Drive

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Gastonia! - Welcome home!



This 3 bedroom home is gorgeous! It has a beautiful eat in kitchen with black appliances and cherry cabinetry, large living room with vaulted ceiling, master bedroom suite with garden tub, and 2 full baths!



The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer connections are located in the hallway, which makes it convenient to do your laundry.



This home rents for $1295, with a $1245 security deposit. You will be responsible for the following utilities: electric, gas, and water/sewer/trash.



This home won't last long!!



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E. Main and Oakland. We offer overnight key rentals Monday through Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple.

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



