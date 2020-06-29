407 S Emerson Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

**ENJOY HALF OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH EXECUTED 12 MONTH LEASE BY 5/15/20*

Welcome to 407 South Emerson St! This charming colonial bungalow is freshly repainted inside and out and ready for a new resident. Featuring two spacious bedrooms, a utility room, great kitchen space and updated flooring throughout! You don't want to miss out on this beautiful home. Near the heart of Gastonia, shopping and restaurants are moments away. Close to the Schiele Museum and Catawba Creek Golf Course! Don't delay and call for more details or schedule a tour online today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**