407 S Emerson Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

407 S Emerson Street

407 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 Emerson Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**ENJOY HALF OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH EXECUTED 12 MONTH LEASE BY 5/15/20*
Welcome to 407 South Emerson St! This charming colonial bungalow is freshly repainted inside and out and ready for a new resident. Featuring two spacious bedrooms, a utility room, great kitchen space and updated flooring throughout! You don't want to miss out on this beautiful home. Near the heart of Gastonia, shopping and restaurants are moments away. Close to the Schiele Museum and Catawba Creek Golf Course! Don't delay and call for more details or schedule a tour online today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S Emerson Street have any available units?
407 S Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 407 S Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 S Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S Emerson Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 S Emerson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 407 S Emerson Street offer parking?
No, 407 S Emerson Street does not offer parking.
Does 407 S Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S Emerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 407 S Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 S Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 407 S Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 S Emerson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 S Emerson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

