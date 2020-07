Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath Colonial-style apartments in the Oak Hill Square complex situated in desirable east Gastonia, North Carolina! Nestled in private wooded surroundings near the intersection of Union Road and Robinwood Road. Close to shopping, restaurants, banks and more, our beautiful Oak Hill Square apartments are five minutes from downtown Gastonia and just 15 minutes from Charlotte.