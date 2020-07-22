All apartments in Gastonia
3420 Donnington Way
3420 Donnington Way

3420 Donnington Way · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Donnington Way, Gastonia, NC 28056
Kinmere

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500.00 off with a 14 month lease and a start date of 1/15/2020 or sooner. (Redeemable on 2nd full month's rent)

Beautiful 2 story home with spacious and open floor plan! This home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft. Large kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.. Home is modern and large with a nice back yard for entertaining. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Donnington Way have any available units?
3420 Donnington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 3420 Donnington Way currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Donnington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Donnington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Donnington Way is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Donnington Way offer parking?
No, 3420 Donnington Way does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Donnington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Donnington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Donnington Way have a pool?
No, 3420 Donnington Way does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Donnington Way have accessible units?
No, 3420 Donnington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Donnington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Donnington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Donnington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Donnington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
