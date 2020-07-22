3420 Donnington Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$500.00 off with a 14 month lease and a start date of 1/15/2020 or sooner. (Redeemable on 2nd full month's rent)



Beautiful 2 story home with spacious and open floor plan! This home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft. Large kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.. Home is modern and large with a nice back yard for entertaining. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.