All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 3133 Spring Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
3133 Spring Valley Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 8:16 PM

3133 Spring Valley Drive

3133 Spring Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3133 Spring Valley Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Spring Valley Town Homes in Gastonia!
.
Spring Valley Town Homes offer spacious 2 bedroom townhome-style apartments and as well as 2 bedroom garden-style apartments.

Conveniently located near I-85 and close to shops, grocery, and restaurants.

Non-dangerous breed pets are welcome (2 pet max)
$250 pet fee and $20 pet rent per pet.

Laundry facility on premises!
*Does NOT come furnished

We make moving easy. Half Off 1st Month's rent with 12 month lease!!

Tenants pay for electricity and gas.
Water, sewer and garbage pickup are included in rent.

Professionally managed by SRP Management
www.srpmanagement.net
704-868-4065

Available Now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 Spring Valley Drive have any available units?
3133 Spring Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 3133 Spring Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3133 Spring Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 Spring Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3133 Spring Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3133 Spring Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3133 Spring Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3133 Spring Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 Spring Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 Spring Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3133 Spring Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3133 Spring Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3133 Spring Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 Spring Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 Spring Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3133 Spring Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3133 Spring Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College