3133 Spring Valley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Spring Valley Town Homes in Gastonia!

.

Spring Valley Town Homes offer spacious 2 bedroom townhome-style apartments and as well as 2 bedroom garden-style apartments.



Conveniently located near I-85 and close to shops, grocery, and restaurants.



Non-dangerous breed pets are welcome (2 pet max)

$250 pet fee and $20 pet rent per pet.



Laundry facility on premises!

*Does NOT come furnished



We make moving easy. Half Off 1st Month's rent with 12 month lease!!



Tenants pay for electricity and gas.

Water, sewer and garbage pickup are included in rent.



Professionally managed by SRP Management

www.srpmanagement.net

704-868-4065



Available Now!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.