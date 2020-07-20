Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2520 Crescent Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2520 Crescent Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2520 Crescent Lane
2520 Crescent Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2520 Crescent Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HELLO UNICORN!! A ROOMY 4 Bed/2 Bath with VAULTED CEILINGS!! - 4 bedroom/ 2 bath
French doors to your bathroom! Amazing
Wood flooring throughout! Who doesn't like that??
Kitchen and bath has new vinyl flooring! Now that's what I'm talkin about!
Dishwasher and microwave included!
Updated electric! Updated plumbing! Thank goodness!
Vaulted Ceilings! Fancy!!
Stainless steel fridge! Love it!!!!
Beautiful trees to look at outside as well as spacious driveway.
(RLNE3595553)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have any available units?
2520 Crescent Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2520 Crescent Lane have?
Some of 2520 Crescent Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2520 Crescent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Crescent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Crescent Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Crescent Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane offer parking?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have a pool?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have accessible units?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Crescent Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Similar Pages
Gastonia 1 Bedrooms
Gastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Shelby, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College