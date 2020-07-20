All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2520 Crescent Lane

2520 Crescent Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Crescent Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HELLO UNICORN!! A ROOMY 4 Bed/2 Bath with VAULTED CEILINGS!! - 4 bedroom/ 2 bath

French doors to your bathroom! Amazing

Wood flooring throughout! Who doesn't like that??

Kitchen and bath has new vinyl flooring! Now that's what I'm talkin about!

Dishwasher and microwave included!

Updated electric! Updated plumbing! Thank goodness!

Vaulted Ceilings! Fancy!!

Stainless steel fridge! Love it!!!!

Beautiful trees to look at outside as well as spacious driveway.

(RLNE3595553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Crescent Lane have any available units?
2520 Crescent Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Crescent Lane have?
Some of 2520 Crescent Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Crescent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Crescent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Crescent Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Crescent Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane offer parking?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have a pool?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have accessible units?
No, 2520 Crescent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Crescent Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Crescent Lane has units with dishwashers.
