2520 Crescent Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HELLO UNICORN!! A ROOMY 4 Bed/2 Bath with VAULTED CEILINGS!! - 4 bedroom/ 2 bath



French doors to your bathroom! Amazing



Wood flooring throughout! Who doesn't like that??



Kitchen and bath has new vinyl flooring! Now that's what I'm talkin about!



Dishwasher and microwave included!



Updated electric! Updated plumbing! Thank goodness!



Vaulted Ceilings! Fancy!!



Stainless steel fridge! Love it!!!!



Beautiful trees to look at outside as well as spacious driveway.



(RLNE3595553)