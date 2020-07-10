2513 Holly Oak Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Home w/Hardwood Floors in the Entry & Dining Room. The Great Room Has a Terrific Fireplace with Gas Logs. Just Off the Great Room Is An Amazingly Large Office. The Entire House Features Large Rooms Throughout Including A Huge Upstairs Bonus Room and The Master Suite Is Fabulous. This House Enjoys Wonderful Natural Light Throughout and w/ Lovely Landscaping. The Rental Price Includes Grass Cutting Every 2 Weeks, Month Service By TruGreen, & Pruning Shrubs 2 times/year. Walk A Block To the Playground and Pool Just Across the Street