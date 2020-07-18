All apartments in Gastonia
2477 Glyncastle Way

2477 Glyncastle Way · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Glyncastle Way, Gastonia, NC 28056
Kinmere

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2,100 sq.ft., 2 Story, full-brick home in Gastonia's Kinmere subdivision. Two Master's Suites with Tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual vanities and separate shower. The gourmet kitchen, which flows nicely into the Great Room (w/gas fireplace) and dining room, has plenty of cabinets and conter space.Downstairs, you'll find one of the Master Bedrooms and strategically laid, hard wood floors in the Living and Dining Areas. The Second Floor has a 2nd Master's Suite with En Suite an Two Secondary Bedrooms with ample closet space.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Glyncastle Way have any available units?
2477 Glyncastle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 Glyncastle Way have?
Some of 2477 Glyncastle Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Glyncastle Way currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Glyncastle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Glyncastle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2477 Glyncastle Way is pet friendly.
Does 2477 Glyncastle Way offer parking?
No, 2477 Glyncastle Way does not offer parking.
Does 2477 Glyncastle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 Glyncastle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Glyncastle Way have a pool?
No, 2477 Glyncastle Way does not have a pool.
Does 2477 Glyncastle Way have accessible units?
No, 2477 Glyncastle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Glyncastle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2477 Glyncastle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
