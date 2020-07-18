2477 Glyncastle Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

This gorgeous 2,100 sq.ft., 2 Story, full-brick home in Gastonia's Kinmere subdivision. Two Master's Suites with Tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual vanities and separate shower. The gourmet kitchen, which flows nicely into the Great Room (w/gas fireplace) and dining room, has plenty of cabinets and conter space.Downstairs, you'll find one of the Master Bedrooms and strategically laid, hard wood floors in the Living and Dining Areas. The Second Floor has a 2nd Master's Suite with En Suite an Two Secondary Bedrooms with ample closet space.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.