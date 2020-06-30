200 East Page Avenue

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF A FULL MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 04/30/2020



This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior and right at the heart of the city. Upgrades to this home include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring, Don't miss your chance to snag this great find located near the center of Gastonia, NC. Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants as well as I-85 and I-485 access close by and easily accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**