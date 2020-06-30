All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 200 East Page Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
200 East Page Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:45 PM

200 East Page Avenue

200 East Page Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 East Page Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF A FULL MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 04/30/2020

This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior and right at the heart of the city. Upgrades to this home include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring, Don't miss your chance to snag this great find located near the center of Gastonia, NC. Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants as well as I-85 and I-485 access close by and easily accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East Page Avenue have any available units?
200 East Page Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 200 East Page Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 East Page Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East Page Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 East Page Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 200 East Page Avenue offer parking?
No, 200 East Page Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 200 East Page Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East Page Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East Page Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 East Page Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 East Page Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 East Page Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East Page Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East Page Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 East Page Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 East Page Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College