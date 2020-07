Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FULLY REMODELED house in great location. This very nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been completely renovated and looks amazing. New kitchen cabinets, plank and carpet flooring, a completely updated bathroom, new windows, central air, roof, and fresh paint both inside and outside. You will be impressed so don't wait because this one won't last long.