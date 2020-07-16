All apartments in Gastonia
1837 Adams Avenue

1837 Adams Avenue · (704) 350-2721
Location

1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC!

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup.

The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $150.00 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Details, showing instructions & Inquiries, Text Us at 704-868-4065.

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Adams Avenue have any available units?
1837 Adams Avenue has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1837 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Adams Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 Adams Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1837 Adams Avenue offer parking?
No, 1837 Adams Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1837 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Adams Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 1837 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1837 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Adams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Adams Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1837 Adams Avenue has units with air conditioning.
