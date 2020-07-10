All apartments in Gastonia
1809 Stowe Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:16 PM

1809 Stowe Avenue

1809 Stowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Stowe Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 BR/1 BA available in Gastonia, NC!

Property includes a washer/dryer hookup.

Gas heat.

Window units are to be supplied by the tenant.

Tenant would be responsible for supplying appliances and lawn maintenance.

One pet considered, if approved it is a $150 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Stowe Avenue have any available units?
1809 Stowe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1809 Stowe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Stowe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Stowe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Stowe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Stowe Avenue offer parking?
No, 1809 Stowe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Stowe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Stowe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Stowe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1809 Stowe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Stowe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1809 Stowe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Stowe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Stowe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Stowe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Stowe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

