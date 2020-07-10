1809 Stowe Avenue

Amenities
Nice 2 BR/1 BA available in Gastonia, NC!
Property includes a washer/dryer hookup.
Gas heat.
Window units are to be supplied by the tenant.
Tenant would be responsible for supplying appliances and lawn maintenance.
One pet considered, if approved it is a $150 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.
Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.