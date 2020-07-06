1539 Georgetowne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In Ready! - There's plenty of space in this great 4 bedroom, 3 bath house in well established Gastonia neighborhood. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, the new Warlick YMCA on Robinwood, the Lineberger Park walking trail, and so much more. This great home features spacious rooms, refinished hardwood floors, plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen, deck, screened porch, formal living room and a den, and so much more! Call today, this home won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



**Minimum 625 credit score required.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE4686098)