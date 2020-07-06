All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1539 Georgetowne Drive

1539 Georgetown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1539 Georgetown Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In Ready! - There's plenty of space in this great 4 bedroom, 3 bath house in well established Gastonia neighborhood. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, the new Warlick YMCA on Robinwood, the Lineberger Park walking trail, and so much more. This great home features spacious rooms, refinished hardwood floors, plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen, deck, screened porch, formal living room and a den, and so much more! Call today, this home won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

**Minimum 625 credit score required.

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE4686098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Georgetowne Drive have any available units?
1539 Georgetowne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1539 Georgetowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Georgetowne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Georgetowne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 Georgetowne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1539 Georgetowne Drive offer parking?
No, 1539 Georgetowne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1539 Georgetowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Georgetowne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Georgetowne Drive have a pool?
No, 1539 Georgetowne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Georgetowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1539 Georgetowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Georgetowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 Georgetowne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 Georgetowne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 Georgetowne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

