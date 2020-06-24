All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
1512 W 5th Ave
1512 W 5th Ave

1512 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1512 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1512 W 5th Ave Available 05/27/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 bed Home!!! - WOW this house is a must see!!!

Central HVAC will keep you comfy in any room you choose to be in.
Don't feel like staying inside? Hang out on your LARGE front porch or MASSIVE back yard.

While this property is not quite ready to move into yet, we would be happy to give you a tour now, so you can see what we are doing inside, and decide if this is the house of your dreams.

Fill out a guest card and come take a tour with on of our knowledgeable agents.

(RLNE3355353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 W 5th Ave have any available units?
1512 W 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1512 W 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1512 W 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 W 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 W 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1512 W 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 1512 W 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1512 W 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 W 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 W 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 1512 W 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1512 W 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1512 W 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 W 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 W 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 W 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1512 W 5th Ave has units with air conditioning.
