1502 McCormick Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace microwave

Spacious home with large living room, fireplace, and den.

Kitchen comes equipped stove, refrigerator, and microwave.



Large eating/dining area with sliding door and deck. Laundry room off kitchen. Washer/Dryer hook up.



-Central A/C



One small pet considered.

If pet is approved, there is a $350.00 non-refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.



For applications and self viewings, please visit www.srpmanagement.net.



Application fee is non refundable.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

