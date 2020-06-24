1502 McCormick Avenue

Amenities
Spacious home with large living room, fireplace, and den.
Kitchen comes equipped stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
Large eating/dining area with sliding door and deck. Laundry room off kitchen. Washer/Dryer hook up.
-Central A/C
One small pet considered.
If pet is approved, there is a $350.00 non-refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.
For applications and self viewings, please visit www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.