Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1502 McCormick Avenue

1502 Mccormick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Mccormick Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home with large living room, fireplace, and den.
Kitchen comes equipped stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

Large eating/dining area with sliding door and deck. Laundry room off kitchen. Washer/Dryer hook up.

-Central A/C

One small pet considered.
If pet is approved, there is a $350.00 non-refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.

For applications and self viewings, please visit www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 McCormick Avenue have any available units?
1502 McCormick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 McCormick Avenue have?
Some of 1502 McCormick Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 McCormick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 McCormick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 McCormick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 McCormick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1502 McCormick Avenue offer parking?
No, 1502 McCormick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1502 McCormick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 McCormick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 McCormick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 McCormick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 McCormick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 McCormick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 McCormick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 McCormick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
