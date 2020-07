Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS 2 BED HOUSE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! MOVE-IN READY! TOUR TODAY! 980-533-0988 - Appliances for your convience, spacious rooms, come see today.



This 2 bedroom home is ready for you!! Nearby shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and more!

Life is so much sweeter with a washer and dryer <3



Come tour this home with us today!!



(RLNE5261266)