1217 Bicycle Ct

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available! - This nice 2-story home offers a spacious feel and 2 car garage. The kitchen with black appliances for courtesy use and a sunny breakfast area is open to the family room, which features a beautiful stone fireplace and light gray floors. Three spacious bedrooms are located up, including the master with a garden tub, separate shower and lots of closet space. Neutral paint through out and new flooring. Definitely a must see!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



