1217 Bicycle Ct

Amenities
Available! - This nice 2-story home offers a spacious feel and 2 car garage. The kitchen with black appliances for courtesy use and a sunny breakfast area is open to the family room, which features a beautiful stone fireplace and light gray floors. Three spacious bedrooms are located up, including the master with a garden tub, separate shower and lots of closet space. Neutral paint through out and new flooring. Definitely a must see!
*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.
Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com
(RLNE5745241)