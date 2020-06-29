1211 Jones Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Brick Home in Gastonia! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home, located in the Brookwood Historic District.



The kitchen is equipped with a side by side refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and stove. You will love the window above the kitchen sink, so you can view your beautiful backyard while cooking! This home has hardwood floors throughout and updated light fixtures. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and stackable washer and dryer included! Cozy backyard with brand new deck! This updated home will not last long!



This home rents for $925 and the security deposit is $875. No pets allowed.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



Property Matters Realty, LLC

Phone: 704-861-0833

Fax: 704-861-0783

www.propertymattersrealty.com

Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5268719)