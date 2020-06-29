All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1211 Jones Street

1211 Jones Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Jones Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Brick Home in Gastonia! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home, located in the Brookwood Historic District.

The kitchen is equipped with a side by side refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and stove. You will love the window above the kitchen sink, so you can view your beautiful backyard while cooking! This home has hardwood floors throughout and updated light fixtures. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and stackable washer and dryer included! Cozy backyard with brand new deck! This updated home will not last long!

This home rents for $925 and the security deposit is $875. No pets allowed.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5268719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Jones Street have any available units?
1211 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Jones Street have?
Some of 1211 Jones Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1211 Jones Street offer parking?
No, 1211 Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Jones Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 1211 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 1211 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Jones Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
