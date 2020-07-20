1036 New Beginnings Avenue

Amenities
This is an Adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Gastonia. Minutes from I 85, and safely tucked away on a quiet street home is certain to delight.
Available for a March 20, 2019 Move - In
This adorable home features:
*Front Porch
*Ceiling Fans
*Kitchen is equipped with a Stove and Refrigerator
*Washer and Dryer Hook Up
*Central Air and Heat
*2 Car Driveway
At this amazing price this home will not last. Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net .For additional listings and application visit www.rent777.com .
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
*Rhyne Elementary
*William C Friday Middle
*North Gaston High School