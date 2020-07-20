All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

1036 New Beginnings Avenue

1036 New Beginnings Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1036 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is an Adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Gastonia. Minutes from I 85, and safely tucked away on a quiet street home is certain to delight.

Available for a March 20, 2019 Move - In

This adorable home features:

*Front Porch
*Ceiling Fans
*Kitchen is equipped with a Stove and Refrigerator
*Washer and Dryer Hook Up
*Central Air and Heat
*2 Car Driveway

At this amazing price this home will not last. Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net .For additional listings and application visit www.rent777.com .

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

*Rhyne Elementary
*William C Friday Middle
*North Gaston High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 New Beginnings Avenue have any available units?
1036 New Beginnings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 New Beginnings Avenue have?
Some of 1036 New Beginnings Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 New Beginnings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1036 New Beginnings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 New Beginnings Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1036 New Beginnings Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1036 New Beginnings Avenue offer parking?
No, 1036 New Beginnings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1036 New Beginnings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 New Beginnings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 New Beginnings Avenue have a pool?
No, 1036 New Beginnings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1036 New Beginnings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1036 New Beginnings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 New Beginnings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 New Beginnings Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
