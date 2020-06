Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace extra storage

3 bedroom house in desirable Loray Mill area! Hardwoods throughout most the home and a huge open kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are a great size, with an updated shared bathroom with dual sinks. There is a storage shed for extra storage in the fenced yard. There is a big driveway in the back of the home for plenty of parking space.