Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054

1007 Green Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Nice 3 bedroom home convenient to I-85 and Hwy 321. Large carport plus private driveway parking. Large wooded backyard. Large kitchen. Home includes range, refrigerator and washer, and dryer.

~ 12-month lease

~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).

~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 have any available units?
1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 have?
Some of 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 offers parking.
Does 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 have a pool?
No, 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 have accessible units?
No, 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
