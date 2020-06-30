1007 Green Circle Dr Gastonia NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Nice 3 bedroom home convenient to I-85 and Hwy 321. Large carport plus private driveway parking. Large wooded backyard. Large kitchen. Home includes range, refrigerator and washer, and dryer.



~ 12-month lease



~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).



~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)