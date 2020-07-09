All apartments in Gaston County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2535 Hickory Grove Rd

2535 Hickory Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Hickory Grove Road, Gaston County, NC 28056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Renovated 3 BR/ 1.5 BA Brick Ranch on Spacious Lot! - Step inside this wonderfully renovated & spacious ranch home with hardwood floors, new marble like upgraded tile in kitchen and baths and wood like luxury vinyl flooring in the addition. Entertain your family and friends in your large kitchen with brand new stainless stove/oven and microwave. Picture perfect home has new light fixtures and Updated baths with furniture style contemporary vanities, new glass door enclosure for walk in shower. Addition has it's own bathroom and could be a bonus or additional bedroom. Over-sized lot with new deck and spacious detached 2-car garage (no doors) as is w perfect for making a garage shop.

(RLNE5687020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd have any available units?
2535 Hickory Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
What amenities does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd have?
Some of 2535 Hickory Grove Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 Hickory Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Hickory Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Hickory Grove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Hickory Grove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Hickory Grove Rd offers parking.
Does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Hickory Grove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 2535 Hickory Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 2535 Hickory Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Hickory Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Hickory Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Hickory Grove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
