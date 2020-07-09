2535 Hickory Grove Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Renovated 3 BR/ 1.5 BA Brick Ranch on Spacious Lot! - Step inside this wonderfully renovated & spacious ranch home with hardwood floors, new marble like upgraded tile in kitchen and baths and wood like luxury vinyl flooring in the addition. Entertain your family and friends in your large kitchen with brand new stainless stove/oven and microwave. Picture perfect home has new light fixtures and Updated baths with furniture style contemporary vanities, new glass door enclosure for walk in shower. Addition has it's own bathroom and could be a bonus or additional bedroom. Over-sized lot with new deck and spacious detached 2-car garage (no doors) as is w perfect for making a garage shop.



(RLNE5687020)