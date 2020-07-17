All apartments in Gaston County
14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy

14617 Lucia Riverbend Highway · No Longer Available
Location

14617 Lucia Riverbend Highway, Gaston County, NC 28164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths off Hwy 16 in Stanley NC - Cute home off Hwy 16 in Stanley with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, with Range, Refrigerator, New Heat Pump, Small Porch, Laundry Area for Stackable Washer/Dryer. Rent $900, Security Deposit $900, Non-Refundable Application Fee $35 for each Adult, No inside Smoking, and No Pets allowed. We require Credit, Background, Eviction Reports plus rental and employment verification. Monthly Income needs to be $2700 per month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy have any available units?
14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
What amenities does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy have?
Some of 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy offer parking?
No, 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy have a pool?
No, 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy have accessible units?
No, 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 14617 Lucia Riverbend Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
