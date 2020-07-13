/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Smithfield, NC
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 S 5th St
401 South 5th Street, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1659 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Smithfield - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in downtown Smithfield. It has an inviting feel with the wrap around porch and is convenient to shopping and dining. (RLNE5148466)
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
964 - D Berkshire Road
964 Berkshire Rd, Smithfield, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1008 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit townhouse with gas log FP, stainlessappliances, security system, fenced backyard, exterior storage building and extraparking. Pets negotiable
Results within 5 miles of Smithfield
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
78 Dawn Avenue
78 Dawn Avenue, Four Oaks, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Smithfield
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
118 Spaniel Drive
118 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
2375 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field and Disc Golf.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
120 Spaniel Drive
120 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2355 Smith Road
2355 Smith Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2203 sqft
Country Living at it's Best! Beautiful spacious home near Cleveland HS, with rocking chair, wrap around porch, on over an acre of land.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
185 National Drive
185 National Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Welcome home! This newly built home in Gordon Park has all the upgrades, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, gas range, HUGE pull up breakfast bar, gas fireplace, and all of this is just when you walk into this beautifully
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
163 Glen Laurel Road
163 Glen Laurel Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2533 sqft
2-Story in country setting close to Novo Nordsk, Grifols and Caterpillar - Freshly painted 2-Story on very large lot in country setting close to Novo Nordsk & Grifols and Caterpillar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Big Pine Road
350 Big Pine Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1297 sqft
350 Big Pine Road Available 08/01/20 Amazing home Minutes to Raleigh - Come see this great home. Recently renovated and ready for move in. Close to Raleigh, Clayton and Garner. Close to shopping and great schools.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
106 Spaniel Drive
106 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
2332 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry,two car garage,back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field with Disc golf.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
108 Spaniel Drive
108 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2356 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own " Houndswash" pet spa.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
142 Sunnyview Lane
142 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1696 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Clayton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
11 N Grey Abbey Drive
11 N Grey Abbey Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
View at https://youtu.be/1TC7Y8KnAtE Avail 07/18; small dogs OK; NO cats. Approx 1600sqft 3 bedrm/2.5 bath townhome w/garage. Private back patio that looks overdog park. Laminates grace the 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36 Ashview Drive
36 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
A Must See home coming available 8/1 in Flowers Plantation!! Downstairs is functionally laid out open concept featuring flowing hardwoods, granite counters and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
193 Carolina Oaks Avenue
193 Carolina Oaks Avenue, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2066 sqft
Beautiful home in Smithfield will be available 8/1! Open concept floor plan w/detailed moldings, wood floors, and downstairs master suite. Two-story foyer, fireplace in FR, formal DR w/coffered ceiling and wainscoting.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
86 Florence Drive
86 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2812 sqft
Spacious five bedroom home in master planned neighborhood! First floor guest bedroom, first floor office, formal dining, open floor plan, chef's kitchen w/ granite, hardwoods, fireplace, decorative woodwork & trey ceiling.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Neuse
368 Athletic Club Boulevard
368 Athletic Club Blvd, Johnston County, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
578 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.