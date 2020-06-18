All apartments in Garner
175 Solheim Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

175 Solheim Lane

175 Solheim Lane · (407) 325-7708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Solheim Lane, Garner, NC 27603
Eagle Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in the popular golf community of Eagle Ridge. Home features a cul-de-sac lot, large rooms, granite counters, custom cabinets with pull out drawers on lower cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances, gas range, tile in kitchen-dining and master bath, huge master bedroom with trey ceiling, jetted garden tub, sep shower, spacious master closet, ceiling fans, over-sized covered patio with stamped concrete, decorative vinyl fence, garage with lots of shelving, cabinets and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Solheim Lane have any available units?
175 Solheim Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Solheim Lane have?
Some of 175 Solheim Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Solheim Lane currently offering any rent specials?
175 Solheim Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Solheim Lane pet-friendly?
No, 175 Solheim Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 175 Solheim Lane offer parking?
Yes, 175 Solheim Lane does offer parking.
Does 175 Solheim Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Solheim Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Solheim Lane have a pool?
No, 175 Solheim Lane does not have a pool.
Does 175 Solheim Lane have accessible units?
No, 175 Solheim Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Solheim Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Solheim Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
