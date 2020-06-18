175 Solheim Lane

Amenities
Great home in the popular golf community of Eagle Ridge. Home features a cul-de-sac lot, large rooms, granite counters, custom cabinets with pull out drawers on lower cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances, gas range, tile in kitchen-dining and master bath, huge master bedroom with trey ceiling, jetted garden tub, sep shower, spacious master closet, ceiling fans, over-sized covered patio with stamped concrete, decorative vinyl fence, garage with lots of shelving, cabinets and storage.