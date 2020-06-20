All apartments in Garner
Find more places like 1506 MacDonald Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garner, NC
/
1506 MacDonald Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1506 MacDonald Avenue

1506 Mc Donald Avenue · (919) 230-2619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1506 Mc Donald Avenue, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1506 MacDonald Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1506 MacDonald Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great ranch in Garner on a half acre! Near everything but very private. - 3BR, 2BA ranch house in Garner. Wooded lot, and on a great, quiet street. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Living room. Washer/dryer connections. Deck. Close to restaurants, shopping, etc. Available for long term rental. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.

** showings to begin 6/26/2020

Directions: I-40 to Exit 298A (US 70 East). Continue left onto US 70 East. Turn right onto Timber Drive. Make a right on Woodland Road. Turn left onto Oakwater Drive. Continue on Hall Blvd. Turn left on Lennox and right onto MacDonald.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 MacDonald Avenue have any available units?
1506 MacDonald Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 MacDonald Avenue have?
Some of 1506 MacDonald Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 MacDonald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1506 MacDonald Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 MacDonald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1506 MacDonald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 1506 MacDonald Avenue offer parking?
No, 1506 MacDonald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1506 MacDonald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 MacDonald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 MacDonald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1506 MacDonald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1506 MacDonald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1506 MacDonald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 MacDonald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 MacDonald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1506 MacDonald Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr
Garner, NC 27603
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive
Garner, NC 27529
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle
Garner, NC 27529
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr
Garner, NC 27529
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Garner 1 BedroomsGarner 2 Bedrooms
Garner Apartments with ParkingGarner Cheap Places
Garner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity