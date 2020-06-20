Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

1506 MacDonald Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great ranch in Garner on a half acre! Near everything but very private. - 3BR, 2BA ranch house in Garner. Wooded lot, and on a great, quiet street. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Living room. Washer/dryer connections. Deck. Close to restaurants, shopping, etc. Available for long term rental. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.



** showings to begin 6/26/2020



Directions: I-40 to Exit 298A (US 70 East). Continue left onto US 70 East. Turn right onto Timber Drive. Make a right on Woodland Road. Turn left onto Oakwater Drive. Continue on Hall Blvd. Turn left on Lennox and right onto MacDonald.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788980)