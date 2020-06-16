All apartments in Garner
100 Barslund Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

100 Barslund Court

100 Barslund Court · (919) 365-3297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Barslund Court, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Barslund Court · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
RENOVATED! Single Story 2 BR, 2 Bath Corner Unit Garner, NC Townhome $995/mo! - Beautifully renovated single story, corner 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome for $995/mo. has a great living space! Kitchen recently remodeled with crisp white cabinets and beautiful countertops to make this kitchen stand out! Interior painted with modern Sherwin Williams paint and gleaming white trim! Carpets recently installed in both bedrooms. Sorry, pets are NOT accepted.

This end unit wont last long! Be the first to APPLY NOW for this townhome at 100 Barslund Court, Garner, NC!
www.AlpineMgmt.com/Rental_Listings

Open floor plan allows for nice flow between the living room, kitchen and dinette. Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Full size washer and dryer closet with shelving for storage provides for easy, in-home laundry. Central heating, air conditioning and hot water are electric. City water and cable ready.

Living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and mantle with dentil moulding detail! Updated hardware and modern lighting installed throughout the home. Cute back patio extends the living space and is great for entertaining! 6x6' exterior closet provides tons of extra storage space!

Application fee is $40/adult staying on property. Upon approval, $995 security deposit secures the townhome and $995 rent upon move in.

Please call Jennifer at (919) 365-3297 or Calvin at 252-213-5234 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified for a private tour of the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3451077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Barslund Court have any available units?
100 Barslund Court has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Barslund Court have?
Some of 100 Barslund Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Barslund Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Barslund Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Barslund Court pet-friendly?
No, 100 Barslund Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 100 Barslund Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Barslund Court does offer parking.
Does 100 Barslund Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Barslund Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Barslund Court have a pool?
No, 100 Barslund Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 Barslund Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Barslund Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Barslund Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Barslund Court has units with dishwashers.
