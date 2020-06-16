Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking online portal

RENOVATED! Single Story 2 BR, 2 Bath Corner Unit Garner, NC Townhome $995/mo! - Beautifully renovated single story, corner 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome for $995/mo. has a great living space! Kitchen recently remodeled with crisp white cabinets and beautiful countertops to make this kitchen stand out! Interior painted with modern Sherwin Williams paint and gleaming white trim! Carpets recently installed in both bedrooms. Sorry, pets are NOT accepted.



This end unit wont last long! Be the first to APPLY NOW for this townhome at 100 Barslund Court, Garner, NC!

www.AlpineMgmt.com/Rental_Listings



Open floor plan allows for nice flow between the living room, kitchen and dinette. Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Full size washer and dryer closet with shelving for storage provides for easy, in-home laundry. Central heating, air conditioning and hot water are electric. City water and cable ready.



Living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and mantle with dentil moulding detail! Updated hardware and modern lighting installed throughout the home. Cute back patio extends the living space and is great for entertaining! 6x6' exterior closet provides tons of extra storage space!



Application fee is $40/adult staying on property. Upon approval, $995 security deposit secures the townhome and $995 rent upon move in.



Please call Jennifer at (919) 365-3297 or Calvin at 252-213-5234 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified for a private tour of the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3451077)