2928 Lake Barkley Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range. Lakeview is conveniently situated near shopping, dining and more! Known for their energy-efficient features. Meritage homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving dollars on utility bills. Covered porch to relax. beautidul private backyard. All appliances.