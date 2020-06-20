All apartments in Fuquay-Varina
2928 Lake Barkley Way
2928 Lake Barkley Way

2928 Lake Barkley Way · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range. Lakeview is conveniently situated near shopping, dining and more! Known for their energy-efficient features. Meritage homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving dollars on utility bills. Covered porch to relax. beautidul private backyard. All appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Lake Barkley Way have any available units?
2928 Lake Barkley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuquay-Varina, NC.
What amenities does 2928 Lake Barkley Way have?
Some of 2928 Lake Barkley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Lake Barkley Way currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Lake Barkley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Lake Barkley Way pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Lake Barkley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuquay-Varina.
Does 2928 Lake Barkley Way offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Lake Barkley Way does offer parking.
Does 2928 Lake Barkley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Lake Barkley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Lake Barkley Way have a pool?
Yes, 2928 Lake Barkley Way has a pool.
Does 2928 Lake Barkley Way have accessible units?
No, 2928 Lake Barkley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Lake Barkley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Lake Barkley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Lake Barkley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Lake Barkley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
