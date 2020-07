Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Former Parade Winner! This home is stunning and very clean, looks brand new! 3BR/2BA, formal dining with archways, open plan great for entertaining! Great kitchen with Granite and large double pantry, screen porch with patio, large master suite with huge WIC. Yard maintenance included. Walk to shopping. Great area! 12 month lease, no smoking, no pets, no exceptions. $50 application fee.