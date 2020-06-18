106 Raleigh Street - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Looking for an office away from home? Here is your Office suite available for immediate move in. This beautiful 2nd floor suite faces Raleigh st and has ample natural lighting. Electricity and water included in the base monthly rent. Tenant is responsible for Phone, Internet, Cable and cleaning of individual suite and hall bathroom. Desk is available if needed

The Abshure Realty Group building was recently renovated in 2018. This historic building was originally The Bank of Fuquay in 1910. Over the years it was Fidelity Bank then Ann's Diamonds. While keeping the historic charm and the original vaults, this office building has a modern interior. Centrally located in Historic Fuquay downtown. Close to retail, restaurants and historic parks