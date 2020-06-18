All apartments in Fuquay-Varina
106 Raleigh Street - 6

106 Raleigh St · (919) 372-0652
Location

106 Raleigh St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Studio · 1 Bath · 268 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Looking for an office away from home? Here is your Office suite available for immediate move in. This beautiful 2nd floor suite faces Raleigh st and has ample natural lighting. Electricity and water included in the base monthly rent. Tenant is responsible for Phone, Internet, Cable and cleaning of individual suite and hall bathroom. Desk is available if needed
The Abshure Realty Group building was recently renovated in 2018. This historic building was originally The Bank of Fuquay in 1910. Over the years it was Fidelity Bank then Ann's Diamonds. While keeping the historic charm and the original vaults, this office building has a modern interior. Centrally located in Historic Fuquay downtown. Close to retail, restaurants and historic parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 have any available units?
106 Raleigh Street - 6 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 have?
Some of 106 Raleigh Street - 6's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Raleigh Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
106 Raleigh Street - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Raleigh Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 106 Raleigh Street - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuquay-Varina.
Does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 106 Raleigh Street - 6 does offer parking.
Does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Raleigh Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 106 Raleigh Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 106 Raleigh Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Raleigh Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Raleigh Street - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Raleigh Street - 6 has units with air conditioning.
