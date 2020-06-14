Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC with garage

Raeford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Raeford

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
193 Wentworth Drive
193 Wentworth Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2050 sqft
193 Wentworth Drive Available 06/22/20 Staycation Here - Come rain or shire this is what you have been looking for. This gorgeous home is a real rental find. You can not find its unique qualities anywhere for the price.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Celestin Ct
103 Celestin Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1390 sqft
103 Celestin Ct Available 09/18/20 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
902 Bellflower Cir
902 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,270
2110 sqft
902 Bellflower Cir Available 08/29/20 4 BR 2.5 BA w/ attached garage - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Willow Gardens Ct
112 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1390 sqft
112 Willow Gardens Ct Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage. - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
534 TOWNSEND Road
534 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
534 TOWNSEND RD-RAEFORD-2100+ SQ/FT.4 BR,2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
512 TOWNSEND Road
512 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
512 TOWNSEND-ROCKFISH-2100+SQ/FT.4 BEDROOMS,2.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
213 Barrow Ct
213 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
213 Barrow Ct Available 04/10/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
321 Buckeye Drive
321 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath house in Summerfield! This 1250 sq. ft. home features a fenced yard, deck, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace, and eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Raeford
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
107 Jefferson Drive Available 07/01/20 HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
132 Barkley Court
132 Barkley Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful spacious 4 bdrm 3.5 bth located in The Oaks @ Westgate. Custom features includes vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen, gas FP, covered front porch, separate suite up with full bath, deck with privacy fence rear,formal DR, 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
163 Mix Trail Lane
163 Mix Trail Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1550 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA with finished bonus room, double car garage, located in Anderson Place on a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large fenced in back yard with patio and storage shed, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Master Bedroom

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
188 Independence Drive
188 Independence Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Raeford. Large galley kitchen with eat in dining. Master bathroom includes garden tub and stand alone shower. Large fenced in backyard. Double car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
239 Van Buren Drive
239 Van Buren Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home welcomes you in with a spacious living area that lets in tons of natural light through the windows and screened in porch.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
394 Early Dawn Drive
394 Early Dawn Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Paradise! style home on cul-de-sac in the well-established neighborhood of Country Walk. Home features vaulted ceiling in family room, finished bonus room, WIC, dbl garage, rear deck and patio! Pets ok per owner approval up to 50 lbs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
260 Audubon Drive
260 Audubon Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Westgate community. Custom features include Formal Dining Room, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen with large breakfast bar, island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
123 Haywood Dr
123 Haywood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1556 sqft
123 Haywood Dr Available 05/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a bonus room! - This home features beautiful laminate wood flooring in the large open living room. The kitchen has a fantastic view of the fully fenced back yard great for entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
6018 Daybrook Court
6018 Daybrook Court, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Roomy two-story home with double car garage. First floor features laminate flooring with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen features a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
223 Lochwood Drive
223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Raeford, NC

Raeford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

