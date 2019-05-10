All apartments in Fayetteville
3355 Galleria Drive #26

3355 Galleria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Galleria Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
tennis court
3355 Galleria Drive #26 - You won't want to miss this great condo. It's completely updated throughout the open kitchen that overlooks to the spacious living room, to the two bedrooms and both full bathrooms. Private, covered balcony and access to community amenities such as clubhouse and tennis courts. Conveniently located off Pamalee Drive with quick access to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Terry Sanford Schools!! HOA takes care of all landscaping and lawn care! Washer and Dryer included with no warranty; if they break, owner will not repair or replace them. Small pets permitted with prior management approval; must not exceed 25lbs per HOA rules and regulations. Tenant also will be required to have additional coverage on renter's insurance.

SHOWINGS: Please go to www.nckeygroup.com and click "Rentals" at the top. Scroll down to the property you wish to view, and click, "View Details". Then, on the right hand side of the screen, click, "Schedule Showing". You can make an appointment time and get a one-time use lockbox code.

Note: Cleaning and/or repairs may currently be in progress. Please direct any specific questions/concerns/special circumstances to: Kimberly@nckeygroup.com Responses to be made during normal business hours 9-5 M-F excluding Federal holidays.

(RLNE4698031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Galleria Drive #26 have any available units?
3355 Galleria Drive #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 Galleria Drive #26 have?
Some of 3355 Galleria Drive #26's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Galleria Drive #26 currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Galleria Drive #26 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Galleria Drive #26 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3355 Galleria Drive #26 is pet friendly.
Does 3355 Galleria Drive #26 offer parking?
No, 3355 Galleria Drive #26 does not offer parking.
Does 3355 Galleria Drive #26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3355 Galleria Drive #26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Galleria Drive #26 have a pool?
No, 3355 Galleria Drive #26 does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Galleria Drive #26 have accessible units?
No, 3355 Galleria Drive #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Galleria Drive #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Galleria Drive #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
