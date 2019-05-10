Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse tennis court

3355 Galleria Drive #26 - You won't want to miss this great condo. It's completely updated throughout the open kitchen that overlooks to the spacious living room, to the two bedrooms and both full bathrooms. Private, covered balcony and access to community amenities such as clubhouse and tennis courts. Conveniently located off Pamalee Drive with quick access to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Terry Sanford Schools!! HOA takes care of all landscaping and lawn care! Washer and Dryer included with no warranty; if they break, owner will not repair or replace them. Small pets permitted with prior management approval; must not exceed 25lbs per HOA rules and regulations. Tenant also will be required to have additional coverage on renter's insurance.



SHOWINGS: Please go to www.nckeygroup.com and click "Rentals" at the top. Scroll down to the property you wish to view, and click, "View Details". Then, on the right hand side of the screen, click, "Schedule Showing". You can make an appointment time and get a one-time use lockbox code.



Note: Cleaning and/or repairs may currently be in progress. Please direct any specific questions/concerns/special circumstances to: Kimberly@nckeygroup.com Responses to be made during normal business hours 9-5 M-F excluding Federal holidays.



(RLNE4698031)