Coming Soon (Aug 1) 137-105 Person St. (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Aug 1)



One bedroom/one bathroom apartment located in Historic Downtown Fayetteville! This Apartment is located on the 2nd floor and features stainless steel appliances, attractive cherry wood cabinets and huge windows in the living area bringing in tons of natural light. Washer/ Dryer included for tenant use! Surveillance system.



As an added convenience, a reserved parking spot is just down the street - walking distance from the apartment!



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



