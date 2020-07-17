All apartments in Durham County
Find more places like 809 Talbot Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham County, NC
/
809 Talbot Place
Last updated June 23 2020 at 12:56 PM

809 Talbot Place

809 Talbot Pl · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1844107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

809 Talbot Pl, Durham County, NC 27703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 339 · Avail. now

$1,670

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Be the 1st renter in this beautiful 1-car garage town home! Features vinyl plank flooring on main level. Eat-in Kitchen w/many cabinets, french door refrigerator, gas range, SS appliances, and island! Living room w/fireplace. All spacious bedrooms are in the 2nd level. Master bedroom w/many natural light! Master bathroom with a double vanities, a huge shower room w/sitting bench and WIC! Waher and Dryer are included! Patio in the backyard, great for gathering! Great amenities including indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, Tennis court and outdoor activities! Mins. to Durham Freeway, I-40, RDU, RTP, shopping & more! Must See!! This is a pet-free unit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,670, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,670, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Talbot Place have any available units?
809 Talbot Place has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 Talbot Place have?
Some of 809 Talbot Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Talbot Place currently offering any rent specials?
809 Talbot Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Talbot Place pet-friendly?
No, 809 Talbot Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham County.
Does 809 Talbot Place offer parking?
Yes, 809 Talbot Place offers parking.
Does 809 Talbot Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Talbot Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Talbot Place have a pool?
Yes, 809 Talbot Place has a pool.
Does 809 Talbot Place have accessible units?
No, 809 Talbot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Talbot Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Talbot Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Talbot Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Talbot Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 809 Talbot Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd
Durham, NC 27713
University Hill
3806 University Drive
Durham, NC 27707
Cortland Research Park
4405 Waterford Valley Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Republic Flats
800 Finsbury St
Durham, NC 27703
Chandler at University Tower
20 Morcroft Ln
Durham, NC 27705
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr
Durham, NC 27703
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue
Durham, NC 27703

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCRolesville, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Wendell, NCSanford, NCGraham, NCZebulon, NCDanville, VALillington, NCDunn, NCCarthage, NCNashville, NCSouth Hill, VASouthern Pines, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity