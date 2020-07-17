809 Talbot Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Be the 1st renter in this beautiful 1-car garage town home! Features vinyl plank flooring on main level. Eat-in Kitchen w/many cabinets, french door refrigerator, gas range, SS appliances, and island! Living room w/fireplace. All spacious bedrooms are in the 2nd level. Master bedroom w/many natural light! Master bathroom with a double vanities, a huge shower room w/sitting bench and WIC! Waher and Dryer are included! Patio in the backyard, great for gathering! Great amenities including indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, Tennis court and outdoor activities! Mins. to Durham Freeway, I-40, RDU, RTP, shopping & more! Must See!! This is a pet-free unit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,670, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,670, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.