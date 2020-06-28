518 Liburdi Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

END UNIT and full brick townhome within walking and biking distance to Downtown Davidson! First floor has Foyer, Office that could also be a 2nd Bedroom, 2nd Full Bath and access to the 2-Car Garage. Second floor has main living area with hardwoods, Living and Dining Room, Breakfast area, open Kitchen, Half Bath and Pantry. Third Floor has Laundry Closet, Master Suite with garden tub and additional 2 Bedrooms that share 3rd Full Bath. You will enjoy a second floor Deck and small community park is across the street. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.