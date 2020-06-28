All apartments in Davidson
518 Liburdi Court
518 Liburdi Court

518 Liburdi Ct · No Longer Available
Location

518 Liburdi Ct, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
END UNIT and full brick townhome within walking and biking distance to Downtown Davidson! First floor has Foyer, Office that could also be a 2nd Bedroom, 2nd Full Bath and access to the 2-Car Garage. Second floor has main living area with hardwoods, Living and Dining Room, Breakfast area, open Kitchen, Half Bath and Pantry. Third Floor has Laundry Closet, Master Suite with garden tub and additional 2 Bedrooms that share 3rd Full Bath. You will enjoy a second floor Deck and small community park is across the street. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

