2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:51 PM
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
8 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
917 Shearer Street
917 Shearer Street, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
899 sqft
2 bedroom / 2.5 bath condo within minutes of downtown Davidson. This cozy unit features a gas fireplace, dining area, and kitchen including all appliances. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with their own bathrooms. Perfect for roommates.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
819 Northeast Drive
819 Northeast Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1204 sqft
2-story townhome For Rent within walking and biking distance of Davidson shopping, school and restaurants! Neutral decor throughout and new HVAC installed in 2020! The main level has Entry Hall, Dining Room, Kitchen with stainless appliances and
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
726 Southwest Drive
726 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
726 Southwest Drive - Every day really is vacation with the most beautiful views of Lake Norman from your private balcony and master bedroom! Nicely furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Davidson Landing, perfect for easy life at the lake
Results within 1 mile of Davidson
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Antiquity
32 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1129 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Antiquity
1 Unit Available
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1222 sqft
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and
Results within 5 miles of Davidson
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
26 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1184 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
14 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
25 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1062 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
17 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1042 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1004 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
11 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
