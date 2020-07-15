All apartments in Davidson
Lakeside
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM

Lakeside

900 Lakeview Avenue · (209) 231-6283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 900-K · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 912-G · Avail. Oct 7

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 912-F · Avail. Sep 16

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
e-payments
bbq/grill
cc payments
fire pit
online portal
smoke-free community
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home. Lakeside Apartments offers spacious floor plans and desirable amenities for our residents to enjoy. Inside, our living spaces feature fully-equipped kitchens, custom granite countertops, and wood style flooring. Community amenities include a beautiful community BBQ area overlooking Lake Norman. Lakeside offers eco-friendly apartments in Davidson and through our green initiatives, our residents typically save $300 to 500 a year on utility costs. Come home to Lakeside Apartments today and live, grow and thrive with us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$450 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/monthly per pet
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call us for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside have any available units?
Lakeside has 3 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeside have?
Some of Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside offer parking?
No, Lakeside does not offer parking.
Does Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside have a pool?
No, Lakeside does not have a pool.
Does Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeside has units with air conditioning.
