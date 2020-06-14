85 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC with gym
Two student societies on the Davidson College campus used to debate the issues of the day across the quad. One such student was 28th President of the United States Woodrow Wilson, who was a Davidson College student before transferring and eventually graduating from Princeton University in 1879.
Which came first, the town or the college? In charming Davidson, it hardly matters. Not when you're surrounded by plenty of walkable sidewalks, greenery all around and a community that actively works to keep its small-town charm alive and well. Named for local Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General William Lee Davidson, the lakeside town of Davidson was founded in 1837. More than 10,000 residents live in the cozy community just north of picturesque Lake Norman. A turning point for the town was in the late 1880s when neighboring community Cornelius' cotton industry took over. Davidson had to find new ways to keep its economy going since it couldn't keep pace with the manufacturing cities of nearby Cornelius and Mooresville. A diversified economy built largely on the college helped Davidson grow, but in the 1970s the residents and town leaders decided to make permanent changes to purposely limit the town's growth. Today, the result of the concerned citizens' hard work can be seen in the miles of walking trails and greenways that connect neighborhoods. Open spaces of manicured green grass can be seen in front of and between office buildings, a stark contrast from the overgrown cityscape of Charlotte just 20 miles south on Interstate 77. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davidson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.