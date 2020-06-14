Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davidson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
862 Southwest Dr.
862 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1186 sqft
862 Southwest Dr. Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Condo in Davidson - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom waterfront condo in Davidson. Wet bar in Great Room. Sunset view of Lake Norman. Community has tennis courts, pool and fitness trail.
Results within 1 mile of Davidson
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.
Results within 5 miles of Davidson
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
17 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Locomotive Ln 104
106 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Locomotive - Property Id: 294250 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294250 Property Id 294250 (RLNE5832773)

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Davis Lake - Eastfield
1 Unit Available
10428 Benfield Road
10428 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
This Beautiful 2018 built is located in super convenient location with just walking distance to Publix, Harris Teeter, Aldi while still being easily accessible to I-485 & I-77 & eateries! This one is definitely an Affordability with a luxury feel.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9151 Mcdowell Creek Court
9151 McDowell Creek Ct, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tons of community features - pond, pool, fitness center and access to Greenway Trail and Bikeway system. Split floor plan with office that could be used as 3rd bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances.
City Guide for Davidson, NC

Two student societies on the Davidson College campus used to debate the issues of the day across the quad. One such student was 28th President of the United States Woodrow Wilson, who was a Davidson College student before transferring and eventually graduating from Princeton University in 1879.

Which came first, the town or the college? In charming Davidson, it hardly matters. Not when you're surrounded by plenty of walkable sidewalks, greenery all around and a community that actively works to keep its small-town charm alive and well. Named for local Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General William Lee Davidson, the lakeside town of Davidson was founded in 1837. More than 10,000 residents live in the cozy community just north of picturesque Lake Norman. A turning point for the town was in the late 1880s when neighboring community Cornelius' cotton industry took over. Davidson had to find new ways to keep its economy going since it couldn't keep pace with the manufacturing cities of nearby Cornelius and Mooresville. A diversified economy built largely on the college helped Davidson grow, but in the 1970s the residents and town leaders decided to make permanent changes to purposely limit the town's growth. Today, the result of the concerned citizens' hard work can be seen in the miles of walking trails and greenways that connect neighborhoods. Open spaces of manicured green grass can be seen in front of and between office buildings, a stark contrast from the overgrown cityscape of Charlotte just 20 miles south on Interstate 77. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Davidson, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davidson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

