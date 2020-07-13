The Linden.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $30/month, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets, $650 for 3 pets
limit: 3
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking $65/month.
Storage Details: 5'x7' storage unit $45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.