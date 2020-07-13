All apartments in Davidson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

The Linden

605 Jetton St · (704) 769-2817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 334 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 344 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Linden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Brand new apartments in the heart of downtown Davidson, just a few minutes away from the well-known Lake Norman. We invite you to explore the Linden and all that it has to offer. Here you have everything you need and desire. From our modern apartment features to a wide array of community amenities. The Linden offers spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature large, energy-efficient windows, expansive balconies, fully-equipped kitchens, and wood-inspired plank flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen, and living areas. You don't have to travel far to experience some of the gems that Davidson has to offer. Just right at our doorsteps is ground floor retail, restaurants and coffee shops. Take a walk or bike to the nearest Harris Teeter Neighborhood Market or relax in our resident clubroom and enjoy the complimentary coffee, book nooks for quiet reading and wifi! Find your new home here at the Linden! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $30/month, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets, $650 for 3 pets
limit: 3
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking $65/month.
Storage Details: 5'x7' storage unit $45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Linden have any available units?
The Linden has 4 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Linden have?
Some of The Linden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Linden currently offering any rent specials?
The Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Linden pet-friendly?
Yes, The Linden is pet friendly.
Does The Linden offer parking?
Yes, The Linden offers parking.
Does The Linden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Linden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Linden have a pool?
Yes, The Linden has a pool.
Does The Linden have accessible units?
No, The Linden does not have accessible units.
Does The Linden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Linden has units with dishwashers.
Does The Linden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Linden has units with air conditioning.

