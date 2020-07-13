Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator fire pit parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

Brand new apartments in the heart of downtown Davidson, just a few minutes away from the well-known Lake Norman. We invite you to explore the Linden and all that it has to offer. Here you have everything you need and desire. From our modern apartment features to a wide array of community amenities. The Linden offers spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature large, energy-efficient windows, expansive balconies, fully-equipped kitchens, and wood-inspired plank flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen, and living areas. You don't have to travel far to experience some of the gems that Davidson has to offer. Just right at our doorsteps is ground floor retail, restaurants and coffee shops. Take a walk or bike to the nearest Harris Teeter Neighborhood Market or relax in our resident clubroom and enjoy the complimentary coffee, book nooks for quiet reading and wifi! Find your new home here at the Linden! Schedule your tour today!