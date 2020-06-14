/
1 bedroom apartments
73 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
Results within 1 mile of Davidson
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
730 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Results within 5 miles of Davidson
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
789 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
19 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
810 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
656 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 Locomotive Ln 104
106 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
Locomotive - Property Id: 294250 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294250 Property Id 294250 (RLNE5832773)
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
16403 Holly Crest Lane
16403 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
732 sqft
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
Results within 10 miles of Davidson
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wedgewood
20 Units Available
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
773 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
994 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
