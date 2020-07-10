/
apartments with washer dryer
109 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC with washer-dryer
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
1013 Central Park Circle
1013 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point.
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
21256 Hickory Street
21256 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Top Floor Unit In Mill Creek! - Spacious top unit with smooth high ceilings, gas log fireplace, living room, large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the front balcony. Large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private back balcony.
21434 Country Club Drive
21434 Country Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2713 sqft
HARD TO FIND WATERFRONT HOME! VACATION EVERYDAY! STUNNING WIDE WATER VIEWS! This adorable 4-Bedroom lake-front home in Country Club Shores. Beautiful views from almost every room in the house. Over 125 feet of water frontage.
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.
19836 Deer Valley Court
19836 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
19836 Deer Valley Court Available 07/19/20 2BD/2BATH Condo One Level in Cornelius Community with Amenities - Great Condition. First floor condo in Alexander Chase. Living area adjoins formal dining area. Kitchen includes all appliances.
8901 Oakmoor Court
8901 Oakmoor Court, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1652 sqft
8901 Oakmoor Court Available 09/01/20 8901 Oakmoor Court - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
18452 W Catawba Ave
18452 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2138 sqft
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit in desirable Harborside Community. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main floor. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and island.
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
11263 Bryton Pkwy
11263 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1584 sqft
2 years young Huntersville Townhome with 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and an Extra Large 2 car detached garage. Kitchen features gourmet island, pantry, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances.
