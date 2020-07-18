Amenities

101 Kenmore Ct Available 11/09/20 Beautiful Home, just around the corner from the community pool! - Available 11/9/20

This is a must see custom home with tons of great features and community amenities including a pool! Located in Lynwood Highlands in James City (New Bern). This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you home. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars. As soon as you walk through the foyer you enter the great room (20x17). The great room opens into the kitchen boasting an open concept. The kitchen has lots of open counter space, wet/breakfast bar, spacious pantry and room for an eat in table. A gas fireplace is nestled against the back wall of the living room with lots of natural light, cathedral ceilings and new hardwood floors throughout the main living space. The hall bathroom is a Jack and Jill bathroom so it is between the 2nd & 3rd bedroom, with entrance from the hallway. The laundry room is located in the hallway. The large master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, and lots of natural lighting. The master suit features a corner garden tub, his and hers vanities, separate shower and private toilet. The 2 walk in closet offers plenty of hanging space, there is one located in the master bedroom and an extra-large walk in closet in the master bathroom. The Frog/4th bedroom has just been added in a recent remodel it hosts its own closet and new carpet, this room also features its own heating and cooling system. The back yard is fenced for your privacy and large enough for entertaining friends and family. There is a large 2 car garage (20x23). Pets are Negotiable. This is an energy efficient home, including a natural gas hot water tank. The home is situated at the end of the cul-de-sac and just minutes from the back gate of USMC Cherry Point, beaches and shopping.

Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You’ll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.



