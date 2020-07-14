All apartments in New Bern
Colony Village.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

Colony Village

3301 Brunswick Ave · (252) 303-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC 28562

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3169 · Avail. Aug 30

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3153 · Avail. Aug 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3029 · Avail. Aug 16

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3313 · Avail. Aug 31

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colony Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
Welcome home to Colony Village Apartments in New Bern, North Carolina! Our community offers an outstanding selection of townhomes and garden-style apartments with premium upgrades in selected homes and a fantastic amenities package at affordable prices! We are located in the historic, coastal city of New Bern conveniently right off Highways 70 and 17 in a peaceful, quiet setting. New Bern's Historic Downtown and Waterfront are only 5 miles away, and Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Base is just 20 minutes from our doorstep. Residents are invited to choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style apartments or townhomes. With six unique floor plans, we are confident that we have a home to suit your needs! Our apartments include spacious bedrooms, ample storage space, and washer and dryer connections with select homes having upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Our residents can enjoy a leisurely dip in our beautiful swimming pool or relax on the sundeck.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Dogs
limit: 2 dogs maximum
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Colony Village have any available units?
Colony Village has 5 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colony Village have?
Some of Colony Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony Village currently offering any rent specials?
Colony Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Colony Village is pet friendly.
Does Colony Village offer parking?
Yes, Colony Village offers parking.
Does Colony Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colony Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony Village have a pool?
Yes, Colony Village has a pool.
Does Colony Village have accessible units?
No, Colony Village does not have accessible units.
Does Colony Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colony Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Colony Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colony Village has units with air conditioning.

