Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven range Property Amenities dog park fire pit playground pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly parking on-site laundry hot tub

Welcome home to Colony Village Apartments in New Bern, North Carolina! Our community offers an outstanding selection of townhomes and garden-style apartments with premium upgrades in selected homes and a fantastic amenities package at affordable prices! We are located in the historic, coastal city of New Bern conveniently right off Highways 70 and 17 in a peaceful, quiet setting. New Bern's Historic Downtown and Waterfront are only 5 miles away, and Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Base is just 20 minutes from our doorstep. Residents are invited to choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style apartments or townhomes. With six unique floor plans, we are confident that we have a home to suit your needs! Our apartments include spacious bedrooms, ample storage space, and washer and dryer connections with select homes having upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Our residents can enjoy a leisurely dip in our beautiful swimming pool or relax on the sundeck.