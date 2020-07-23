/
109 Apartments for rent in Craven County, NC📍
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$997
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
Carolina Pines
139 Bermuda View
139 Bermuda View, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1300 sqft
139 Bermuda View Available 08/10/20 Nice home in Carolina Pines! - Available 8/10/20 Great home in a cul-de-sac located at a very desirable neighborhood, Carolina Pines! This open lay-out, spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
River Bend
100 Quarterdeck
100 Quarterdeck Townes, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
Lovely Furnished Townhome in River Bend - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971632)
106 Stadiem Drive
106 Stadiem Drive, James City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
106 Stadiem Drive - Riverwood Apartments - Check out the Riverwood Apartments conveniently located between MCAS Cherry Point and New Bern. This 1100 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment also comes with a plus-size bonus room.
4903 Woodbrook Drive
4903 Woodbrook Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1540 sqft
4903 Woodbrook Drive Available 07/26/20 3BR/2BA in Deerfield on Progress Energy - Well kept 3BR/2BA home with upgraded bathrooms.
103 Cindy Ln
103 Cindy Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
103 Cindy Ln - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Beautiful decorative fireplace, Dishwasher, Large Yard You can inspect this home (or any of our available rentals) without an appointment during business hours by stopping in the Carteret Craven Real Estate office
Fairfield Harbour
6222 Harbourside Drive
6222 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
642 sqft
6222 Harbourside Drive - Fairfield Harbour Community! Boat Ramp within walking distance! - Enjoy all of the Fairfield Harbour Community residing in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo.
River Bend
7 Pillory Circle
7 Pillory Circle, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
7 Pillory Circle - Apartment available in the River Bend Subdivision! - Cozy up in this duplex, built-in 1982, offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a screened-in back porch! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, and a dishwasher.
3801 Mitchell Circle
3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log
102 Winchester Lane
102 Winchester Lane, Brices Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1716 sqft
Lovely home in Deer Run! 102 Winchester Lane - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas logs in the living room, and a screened in porch. Nice yard that is located in a cul-de-sac.
Five Points
212 Skysail Blvd.
212 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
992 sqft
212 Skysail Blvd; Downtown Historic New Bern! - This Beautiful 992 sq. ft. condo features a 1 bedroom with walk in closet, 1 bath, den and balcony.
122 Kenneth Blvd
122 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
122 Kenneth - This lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath house has an energy efficient heat pump, day room, family room, dining area, fireplace, fenced yard, shed, patio & laundry/pantry room.
Five Points
1218 Walt Belamy Drive
1218 Walt Bellamy Drive, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$425
1218 Walt Bellamy Drive - Will accept Section 8! - Walking distance to Lawson Creek Park, convenient to shopping and medical. This home offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Refrigerator, stove, electric heating.
101 Kenmore Ct
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
101 Kenmore Ct Available 11/09/20 Beautiful Home, just around the corner from the community pool! - Available 11/9/20 This is a must see custom home with tons of great features and community amenities including a pool! Located in Lynwood Highlands
Fairfield Harbour
6307 Gondolier Dr.
6307 Gondolier Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1442 sqft
6307 Gondolier Dr. Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA Unfurnished Home on Wooded Lot - This completely redone 3BR/2BA unfurnished home is on a wooded lot in Fairfield Harbour.
105 Arrowhead Trail
105 Arrowhead Trl, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1300 sqft
105 Arrowhead Trail Available 08/10/20 Single Family Home in New Bern - Available 8/10/2020 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with attached single car garage. Living room has a cozy gas log fireplace and cooling ceiling fans in the home.
149 Woodland Dr
149 Woodland Drive, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1100 sqft
149 Woodland Dr Available 08/10/20 Single Family home - Available 8/10/2020 The beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has amazing features such as tile floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, painted floors in the 2 car garage and much
Cherry Branch
204 Marie Ct
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
204 Marie Ct Available 11/09/20 Great home in a desirable neighborhood! - Available 11/9/2020 Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
787 Asbury Rd
787 Asbury Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$495
912 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom One bath 912 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $495 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership.
Bridgeton
306 Bernhurst Road Road
306 Bernhurst Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1230 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Downtown New Bern.Fresh paint throughout, new flooring in living room, family room, and kitchen.
104 Durwood Court
104 Durwood Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
This Forest Run stunner is nestled in a double cul-de-sac with no thru-traffic. If you didn't think a luxury home was in your budget, think again...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Craven County area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wilmington, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Goldsboro have apartments for rent.
