Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage furnished patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system hot tub online portal

You deserve the Reserve. Convenient to Cherry Point Marine Base, Craven Community College and Carolina East Medical Center , the Reserve at Glenburnie takes all-inclusive living in New Bern, NC to a new level. Oversized and stylish 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes provide all of the conveniences you would expect from a modern apartment community, yet includes all the extras that make everyday living a luxury. From large, walk-in closets and garden tubs, to sun room and porch options, you will find standard features here like nowhere else. Short-term leases and all-inclusive rent + utilities payment options provide flexibility and peace of mind, while on-site facilities offer multiple choices for activity and entertainment. Select a favorite DVD to enjoy in the 24-seat, wide screen multi-media theatre, work out in the expansive fitness facility with free weights, join a game of volleyball, or surf the web while grilling poolside. Its time you starting living the way you deserve at the Reserve.



