Reserve at Glenburnie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Reserve at Glenburnie

100 Gurten St · (252) 543-8264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC 28562

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1200-1225 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200-228 · Avail. now

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 100-122 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 200-212 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200-227 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 800-831 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 200-221 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Glenburnie.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
online portal
You deserve the Reserve. Convenient to Cherry Point Marine Base, Craven Community College and Carolina East Medical Center , the Reserve at Glenburnie takes all-inclusive living in New Bern, NC to a new level. Oversized and stylish 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes provide all of the conveniences you would expect from a modern apartment community, yet includes all the extras that make everyday living a luxury. From large, walk-in closets and garden tubs, to sun room and porch options, you will find standard features here like nowhere else. Short-term leases and all-inclusive rent + utilities payment options provide flexibility and peace of mind, while on-site facilities offer multiple choices for activity and entertainment. Select a favorite DVD to enjoy in the 24-seat, wide screen multi-media theatre, work out in the expansive fitness facility with free weights, join a game of volleyball, or surf the web while grilling poolside. Its time you starting living the way you deserve at the Reserve.

Call or visit with us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Optional utilities package: Water: $80/month, Electric: $160-$180/month, Cable: $52/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $325 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: $125/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $125/month (Detached garages are also rented as storage units)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Glenburnie have any available units?
Reserve at Glenburnie has 19 units available starting at $1,002 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Glenburnie have?
Some of Reserve at Glenburnie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Glenburnie currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Glenburnie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Glenburnie pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Glenburnie is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Glenburnie offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Glenburnie offers parking.
Does Reserve at Glenburnie have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Glenburnie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Glenburnie have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Glenburnie has a pool.
Does Reserve at Glenburnie have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Glenburnie does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Glenburnie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Glenburnie has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Glenburnie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Glenburnie has units with air conditioning.
