Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Tabard Rd.
650 Tabard Road, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1982 sqft
650 Tabard Rd. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON- CANTERBURY SUBDIVISION - 3BR/3BA Home located in the desired Canterbury subdivision. Features a 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, large wired building in the back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
455 Marlboro Drive
455 Marlboro Drive, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with single attached garage and workshop! Backyard is fenced and there is a screened in back patio! Cozy fireplace in the great room, bonus room, bedrooms have walk in closets! Available July 10th!
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2410 Chippenham Court
2410 Chippenham Court, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1471 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Winterville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
224 North Street
224 North Street, Winterville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1117 sqft
This is a cute two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom duplex located in the Winterville area. Pets are allowed with a fee. This property does accept Section 8!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 Emily Drive
105 Emily Drive, Winterville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit with large open living/dining area with fireplace. Galley kitchen with large pantry/laundry room. Master bedroom features large walk in closet with separate vanity and shower/toilet area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
453 Branchwood Drive
453 Branchwood Drive, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1499 sqft
Great location, great neighborhood.3 Bedroom, 2 bath with eat in kitchen, large master with walk in closet, double vanities in master bath, new carpet, enormous lot.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Winterville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
2608 Saddleback Drive
2608 B Saddleback Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
749 Seneca Court
749 Seneca Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
This gorgeous three bedroom and two bathroom home is located in the Pinecrest at Sawgrass subdivision. The home is in a great location and offers approximately 1,157 square feet of living space. The property was built in 2007.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Carlow Place
2416 Carlow Pl, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Vineyard Drive
2360 Vineyard Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1041 sqft
Move in ready. Charming two bedroom townhome in great area. Walk to South Central High School.Convenient location in Winterville area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2
3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1748 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4238 Dudleys Grant Drive
4238 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Open layout townhome in Dudleys Grant; End unit with private patio. Downstairs features 1/2 bath with laundry, eat in kitchen and large living room. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus two full baths and walk in closets. Available June 5.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Southgate
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1425 sqft
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$645
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1243 sqft
The Madison brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Uptown District
2 Units Available
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Winterville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Winterville area include Pitt Community College, Craven Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winterville from include Greenville, Jacksonville, Rocky Mount, New Bern, and Goldsboro.