39 Apartments for rent in Fairfield Harbour, NC📍
Fairfield Harbour
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
Fairfield Harbour
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.
Fairfield Harbour
6324 Albatross Drive
6324 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1630 sqft
6324 Albatross Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community! - This house,... took a DNA test, turns out...
Fairfield Harbour
1509 Harbourside Drive
1509 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
Efficiency unit in Fairfield Harbour now available. Unit comes with a queen bed, loveseat, 2 night stands, chairs, coffee maker, TV & stand, vaccum cleaner, steam iron & ironing board, broom & dust pan. Has carpet throughout & vinyl in the Bathroom.
Fairfield Harbour
1408 Harbourside Drive
1408 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COme see this newly renovated and fully furnished efficiency condominium in Fairfield Harbour. Just a short drive to downtown New Bern. Call for your showing today!
Fairfield Harbour
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.
Fairfield Harbour
1218 Mona Passage Court
1218 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2707 sqft
Gracious brick one-level home on cul-de-sac in beautiful gated Fairfield Harbour community. Home backs to open space owned by POA and sits son 1.5 lots for added privacy. Three good sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield Harbour
180 Moonlight Lake Drive
180 Moonlight Lake Drive, Pamlico County, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
400 sqft
This unit offers a Jacuzzi, Full kitchen and bath room with linens, as well as towels. Queen bed and couch/bed.
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown New Bern
219 Pollock Street
219 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
338 sqft
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN NEW BERN. UTILITIES, WITH INTERNET, INCLUDED. PRIVATE ENTRY, WASHER/DRYER.PERFECT FOR INDIVIDUAL. NO PETS.
Taberna
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.
3325 Hardee Farms Drive
3325 Hardee Farms Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Well maintained home with extensive trim and finish features in sought after Hardee Farms close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.
Downtown New Bern
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.
Downtown New Bern
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.
Five Points
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)
James City
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1888 sqft
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.
2928 Judge Manly Drive
2928 Judge Manly Drive, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Well designed, well located home with spacious laundry/utility and garage. this home is perfect for a couple or growing family.
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield Harbour
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$838
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
